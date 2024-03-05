How Fast Is The New Dodge Charger Daytona? Official 0-60, Horsepower And Torque Details

Now that Dodge has finally unveiled the newest iteration of the Dodge Charger, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV, it's time to dig into the specifications. With a new electric drivetrain under the sheet metal, and all of the horsepower and torque that allows, it would be criminal to not go into detail on its performance specifications, especially in a straight line. It is a muscle car after all.

The first available model, the 2024 Dodge Charger R/T's dual motor drivetrain throws down 404 pound-feet of torque and 456 horsepower, yet can be boosted to 496 for 15 seconds when the "PowerShot" feature is activated. It has a top speed of 137 miles per hour and Dodge estimates it can run the quarter mile in 13.1 seconds. Its 0-60 time is 4.7 seconds.

That is eclipsed by the 2024 Dodge Charger Scat Pack. It's dual-motor drivetrain uses the power of electrons to pump out 627 pound-feet of torque and 630 horsepower (or 670 when PowerShot is used). It achieves the quarter mile run in an estimated 11.5 seconds, and can sprint from stationary to 60 miles per hour in a scant 3.3 seconds. For comparison, the outgoing Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye has a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds.