3 Classic Ford Trucks That Are Still Affordable (For Now)
Even if Ford isn't your preferred brand, there's no denying the appeal of the company's classic lineup of trucks. Ford's diverse array of classic vehicles in this category are not only charmingly nostalgic but also harbor a surprising amount of versatility and power even decades after their heyday. It's not uncommon to find some of these trucks still hitting the road 40 or 50 years after their debut, which speaks volumes about the revolutionary technology innovated by the historic car brand.
Like buying any classic used car today, purchasing a Ford secondhand comes with plenty of benefits. Despite the proven functionality and dependability of many old Ford models, it's relatively easy to find used models made before the 1990s for between $10,000 and $30,000. Of course, depending on your intent with the truck, you'll also need to take into account any additional parts, pieces, and repairs you might have to invest in.
Nevertheless, owning and getting one of these classic vehicles up and running to your liking can be a rewarding experience. If you've ever had the desire to welcome one of these fine automobiles into your collection, then you've come to the right place. It's time to dust off these old engines and see what classic Fords you can still find at an affordable price.
1957-1960 Ford F-100
Since 1948, the Ford F-Series has evolved to become one of the most widely trusted names in the realm of pickup trucks. These light-duty machines have proven time and again to offer reliable performance for a wide range of performances from towing to off-roading and everything in between. While there are plenty of options to choose from within this legendary lineup, the F-100 remains one of Ford's most iconic creations.
The third-generation Ford F-100 is as classic as a truck comes. While not as revolutionary as its immediate predecessor and successor, it nevertheless has a rightful place in Ford's history as this model was the company's first four-wheel drive option produced in-house in 1959, making Ford the first of the big three manufacturers to harbor produce its own 4x4 vehicles. Its roomier, box-like cabin, updated grill, and appealing clamshell design to its hood add to its uniqueness while paving the way for future innovations within future F-Series vehicles.
According to Classic.com, this overlooked Ford can be found for an average of $22,578. However, it's not hard to find many used models in the neighborhood of the $5,500 to $7,000 range.
1978 Ford Bronco
The second generation of the Ford Bronco would set a standard for all Bronco generations that came after, with its size making it a noticeable impression. In an effort to keep up with competitors like Jeep and Chevrolet, Ford went all in on the creation of this full-size SUV. Despite only lasting two years, Ford's tactic worked, as the second-generation Bronco would go on to break sales records and run over the competition.
The 1978 model's hefty size makes for a durable machine, built to provide exceptional mobility on a wide range of terrain. Its enhanced performance is thanks in large part to its increased horsepower brought on by a pair of V8 engines, optional front suspension dual shocks, front and rear sway bars, and heavy-duty rear shocks. It took many of the best features from the F-100 series, including its doors, brought on by the ingenious implementation of a fixed wrap-around Targa roof, and front axle, an ideal choice for 4-wheelers and the only full-size Bronco to utilize this. Top it off with its refined interior dashboard and seating options and it's easy to see how this versatile vehicle became a winner for Ford.
Despite being a somewhat rare and sought-after classic truck, second-generation Ford Broncos aren't as costly as you might initially think. Selling on average $29,100 according to J.D. Power, you can find some for between $7,000 and $15,000.
1966 Ford Ranchero
Bringing together the best of both worlds, the Ford Ranchero is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. Known as a coupe utility, this dynamic machine combines various functions and design features of a station wagon and a pickup truck to deliver an effective and stylish ride. The third-generation Ranchero was retooled to use the same chassis as the Ford Fairlane, introducing new capabilities to this line.
This integration allowed for a longer real base and Fairlane front clip complete with stacked headlights. Similarly, the interior appointments and trim were also in line with Fairlane. It came with a good range of engine power with a 2.8 L V6, a 3.3 L V6, and a 4.7 L V8 moving this vehicle forward. Other unique features included a dual-circuit braking system and both three-speed automatic and manual gearboxes. The success of this and the 1967 model — which would see the Ranchero enter the muscle car arena — spurred the creation of the Chevrolet Camino and similar competitors.
While only on the market for one year, the 1966 Ranchero is a surprisingly cost-effective option for those seeking a unique addition to their collection or a fun restoration project. According to Classic.com, these vehicles can be bought for as low as $3,025, with the average price being $16,089.