Every Generation Of The Ford Bronco, Ranked

Since the fourth generation of Bronco was based on the F-150 pickup, it received the same styling upgrade for the 1987 model year as the truck. While it did not wildly depart from the previous model — such as the huge change of the Dodge pickup in 1994 — the changes were distinct. Perhaps the biggest upgrade in terms of its exterior was the change from sealed beam headlights to composite assemblies. Now that Ford could mold the headlights into any shape it wanted, the Bronco came out with rectangular ones to replace the rectangular bulbs previously used. The interior received some upgrades, including a more modern dashboard, while the rest of the vehicle changed only marginally.

New for 1987 were some much-needed improvements in its mechanicals. Engine options still included the 351W V8, but now the inline-six and 5.0 received fuel injection and could be paired to a new five-speed manual transmission with an optional new Touch Drive electric shifting transfer case, allowing for switching to 4WD on the go. The four-speed manual with granny gear and manual transfer case with locking hubs were still offered on base models. 1987 was also the first year for the Bronco to get anti-lock braking, although it only applied to the rear brakes.

Although the technology improvements for the fourth generation were welcome upgrades at the time, this Bronco's styling is dull and uninspired. The square headlights on an otherwise featureless front end are the opposite of sporty, making this the least favorite of an otherwise favorite vehicle.