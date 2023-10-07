Every Generation Of The Ford Bronco, Ranked
Ford's tough off-roader has been a mainstay in the world of all-terrain driving for decades. Originating in the 1960s, it was Ford's answer to the popular Jeep and the less popular International Scout, Land Rover, and Toyota Land Cruiser. The Jeep, Scout, and Land Rover came from companies with experience making trucks for work and rough terrain, while Toyota had only recently entered the American market and had little name recognition at the time. This left Ford in a handsome position to introduce a competing vehicle while relying on its decades of expertise in delivering a well-made vehicle responsive to consumer needs supported by a robust network of dealers.
Ford used its advantage well by introducing a fun-driving recreational machine with the most modern equipment among the competition, namely the chassis and suspension. The interior was decidedly spartan, but so were the others. It proved to be a successful formula as it went on to be a strong seller for the company, continuing in production through five generations before experiencing an unusually long hiatus. Although most Bronco fans had long assumed it was gone forever, Ford re-introduced the Bronco with the 2021 model year, backed up by a huge marketing push, and it has been a hit with consumers so far. So, here is the SlashGear ranking of all the Bronco generations, saving our favorite for last.
6. Gen 4 Ford Bronco 1987–1991
Since the fourth generation of Bronco was based on the F-150 pickup, it received the same styling upgrade for the 1987 model year as the truck. While it did not wildly depart from the previous model — such as the huge change of the Dodge pickup in 1994 — the changes were distinct. Perhaps the biggest upgrade in terms of its exterior was the change from sealed beam headlights to composite assemblies. Now that Ford could mold the headlights into any shape it wanted, the Bronco came out with rectangular ones to replace the rectangular bulbs previously used. The interior received some upgrades, including a more modern dashboard, while the rest of the vehicle changed only marginally.
New for 1987 were some much-needed improvements in its mechanicals. Engine options still included the 351W V8, but now the inline-six and 5.0 received fuel injection and could be paired to a new five-speed manual transmission with an optional new Touch Drive electric shifting transfer case, allowing for switching to 4WD on the go. The four-speed manual with granny gear and manual transfer case with locking hubs were still offered on base models. 1987 was also the first year for the Bronco to get anti-lock braking, although it only applied to the rear brakes.
Although the technology improvements for the fourth generation were welcome upgrades at the time, this Bronco's styling is dull and uninspired. The square headlights on an otherwise featureless front end are the opposite of sporty, making this the least favorite of an otherwise favorite vehicle.
5. Gen 2 Ford Bronco 1978–1979
The first change to the Bronco since its introduction came with the 1978 model year. A couple of years after Ford released the Bronco, Chevrolet came up with a novel idea of bringing another all-terrain recreational vehicle using its existing truck chassis to reduce development costs, ending up with its Blazer. This proved to be a good decision, and Ford followed its lead with the second-generation Bronco.
The size difference from the 1977 to 1978 model year is significant. No longer a small and fun all-terrain runabout, the Bronco now fit in the full-size truck category and was capable of serious work, although serious fun was still in the cards, too. This was the first Bronco to receive disc brakes, and the larger size vehicle could also be had with the 351W or 400 V8, dropping the 302 and six-cylinder altogether.
Inside, drivers found a much more refined interior with what you might call the first "real" dashboard, as the previous model merely had gauges set into a metal panel, while this used molded plastic with a proper biennale and center stack for climate controls. It also had climate controls beyond the simple heat/defrost options.
While the new truck-based Bronco offered more creature comforts and more working bona fides, the fun-loving spirit of the original was gone. Furthermore, and this is highly subjective, the body style of the F-150, which is the same as the Bronco, is one of the least attractive. Perhaps it is for the best that it only lasted two years.
4. Gen 3 Ford Bronco 1980–1986
The short-lived second-generation Bronco received a prompt update alongside the F-150 development schedule. This meant a new Bronco for the 1980 model year, and it turned into a real crowd-pleaser. Styling for this generation became more subdued with more curved edges, giving it a softer look while maintaining its classic truck appeal. For the first time, buyers could choose the legendary and indestructible 300 inline-six, with the 302 or 351 V8 as options.
Bringing the Bronco into the modern age, Ford installed its EEC-IV computer control to the engines in 1984, which used electronic sensors and controls to manage fuel through an electronically-equipped carburetor. Furthermore, 1985 saw the first Bronco to come with electronic fuel injection as the Ford 5.0 EFI became optional — the other engines remained carbureted. Along with mechanical upgrades came an improved interior with plush carpeting and comfortable captain's chairs with plush velvet materials. Furthermore, 1985 saw the first Eddie Bauer edition, introducing upscale luxury to a rugged vehicle, foreshadowing the luxury SUV so common today.
For a classic Bronco, the third generation is hard to beat. Many of them are still weak on power due to the emissions equipment-heavy engines with carburetors, which can make it difficult to keep running properly. With a little dedication and tinkering, they can still be plenty of fun. Also, it should be noted that this is the vehicle that was modified for Pope John Paul II for his tour of America in October 1979. That Ford made a popemobile has to count for something.
[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
3. Gen 5 Ford Bronco 1992–1996
For more than two decades, Ford Bronco production ended in 1996. That was the end of the Bronco's tale, and fans of the big brute were forced to simply relive it in their memories as no new ones were on the horizon. Even so, that's not so bad because the fifth-generation Bronco is a pretty nice ride. The styling improved upon the rectangular headlights with contoured composite assemblies that blended into a much more curved front grille, blending into the front fenders quite nicely. Best of all, the rest of the truck received modern touches all around.
The interior of this generation was the nicest ever, feeling more like that of passenger cars than a truck. Leather became optional, and the Eddie Bauer pulled out all the stops, upgrading the sound system and adding convenience features, such as auto-dimming mirror, overhead console, and illuminated visor mirrors, only dreamed about a generation ago. The inline-six was dropped for 1993, but the remaining 5.0 and 5.8 V8s were both now fuel injected, and they could be mated to an electronically controlled five-speed automatic overdrive transmission.
For anyone who likes driving classic cars but doesn't necessarily want to give up creature comforts and reliability, the fifth-generation Bronco is the best choice. They look good and are extremely comfortable, and the engine management systems of the '90s are efficient and robust. It is the perfect choice. Plus, this was the Bronco that O.J. Simpson took on the slowest police chase ever recorded. So that is something also, whatever that may be.
2. Gen 6 Ford Bronco 2021–present
After the longest wait in automotive history, Ford brought us an all-new Bronco, seemingly out of the blue. While die-hard fans had likely been clamoring for a new model for years, this never seemed like a foregone conclusion...until it was. Released in 2021, the new Bronco brought everything that made the original Bronco desirable and updated it for the modern age and then some.
When the Bronco debuted, recreational off-road driving was a relatively new thing. Some 50 years later, it is a fully developed sport and industry, so Ford has capitalized on that by giving the Bronco every feature buyers want and a few they didn't know they wanted. The styling is the first thing, as it apes the original and comes in a size between the original and the F-150-based models.
With its round headlights and separated upper cabin, the look is complete. However, inside, it is a thoroughly modern vehicle geared for the outdoor adventurer. The doors and roof are removable with simple operations and built-in storage. You'll also find a large touchscreen front and center with another screen for the gauges in front of the driver. Everything is electronic and power-operated, just like most new cars. Ford also offers a range of accessories to make it unique and usable.
The new Bronco is great. Ford has done a fantastic job with it. The only reason it does not top the list as a favorite is its high price and that all the technology packed within is nice but not so unique in today's auto market.
1. Gen 1 Ford Bronco 1966–1977
For all its austerity and archaic auto tech, the original Ford Bronco is still the best. Even today, the look of the first Bronco looks fresh and timeless. The simple boxiness and smaller size make it look and feel like some kind of oversized off-road go-kart, and something is alluring about that.
We have a full decade of original Broncos to choose from, which means that, even as they age, there are still plenty to choose from without having to work senselessly trying to make a rustbucket roadworthy. Ford may not have done the first recreational off-roader, but it may have done its best. The Bronco has always been rugged and capable off-road, and the V8 engine options from Ford are endlessly versatile, with an endless supply of replacement and performance parts. Furthermore, Ford parts tend to be dirt cheap, making any Bronco side project one that won't send you spinning into bankruptcy.
There's just something so pure and innocent about the original Bronco that you just have to love it. When it moved to the F-150-style models, Ford abandoned something that could have been. Fortunately, the new model brings that back in spirit, which means the love for the original endures, and that helps in making it the best.