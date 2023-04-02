This Ford F-150 Tonka Truck Is One Of The Most Ridiculous Trucks You Could Buy

In 1946, a company called Mound Metalcraft was founded in Mound, Minnesota, near the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Although Mound Metalcraft was primarily fixated on manufacturing garden tools, a former occupant of Mound's production facility, a toymaker, encouraged the company to branch out into metal toys. A decade later, with the toys far outselling Mound's other products, the company name was officially changed to Tonka Toys Incorporated and the rest is history.

Apparently, someone at Ford is a big fan of the tough, realistic toys, because as far back as 2002, the automaker displayed an enormous Tonka-inspired F-350 Super Duty at various auto shows. The Tonka concept truck was even loaned out to country artist Toby Keith for a starring role in the music video for his hit "Who's Your Daddy."

In 2013, Ford got more serious about making a life-size Tonka a reality for regular folks. After the proper licensing was secured from Hasbro toy company, the current owner of the Tonka brand, Ford pulled in the Tuscany Motor Company from Elkhart, Indiana, to customize the stock trucks that Ford would provide. Not just any fly-by-night custom shop, Tuscany Motor Company is a designated Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier, which involves an annual review and inspection by Big Blue.