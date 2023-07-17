8 Of The Coolest And Most Unique Features Of The Original Chevy K5 Blazer

While the SUV either is becoming or is already the dominant type of passenger car on the roads today, depending on where you live, the origins of this style of automobile lie in rugged and spartan all-terrain machines built to the standards of light trucks. The evolution of tough and durable off-roader to luxury family hauler took a couple of decades with incremental changes adding comfort and convenience. And while it was not the first, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer first introduced in 1969 took the lead in setting the stage for the large modern SUV.

Chevrolet manufactured the Blazer from 1969 until 1994 over three generations. While the technology and accessories changed over the years, the basic layout and chassis remained the same throughout. Furthermore, it remained a popular seller, which is why it was never really discontinued — the Blazer name was retired for full-size models and replaced by Tahoe, which has continued until today. The K5 Blazer is a cherished classic, particularly those early first-generation models, and many of them can be found fully restored or highly modified, with an occasional "barn find" popping up on car auction sites. Whether you are a fan of the original first generation, the late "square bodies," or all of them in general, let's have a look at the eight coolest and most unique features of the original Chevrolet K5 Blazer.