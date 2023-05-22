10 Coolest Retro RV Campers Ever Made

RV campers are an indelible part of American road trip culture. They are a symbol of the freedom of the open road, offering the ability to get out and see the world while retaining the familiar creature comforts of home. The option to take off into the wilderness or traverse the American West while having a guaranteed place to sleep every night is alluring and scores of businesses have sprouted up to cater to these travelers offering everything from places to park to retail establishments offering all the supplies you could think of.

The history of RV campers largely runs parallel to automobile development. Prior to the invention of the internal combustion engine, wagons were used to traverse long distances, often with everything the family owns in tow. It should then come as no surprise that the old Conestoga wagon would evolve into the Winnebago of today. Defining RV is a bit subjective, but the broadest application of the word generally covers a temporary and mobile dwelling designed for recreational purposes. And in the last century or more of RV camper development, a vast array of styles, sizes, and configurations of campers has evolved to fulfill the needs of anyone, no matter how quirky and exotic their demands may be. Excluding the countless singular custom campers and concentrating solely on those manufactured for sale to the public, these are 10 of the coolest RV campers ever made.