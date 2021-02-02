Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office trailer lets you work anywhere

Airstream, the company behind the iconic shiny metal travel trailers, has unveiled Flying Cloud 30FB Office, a new camper floor plan that includes a small dedicated office for getting work done on the road. The new model comes amid a huge uptick in the number of people working from home, a change in workflow that is expected to remain high even after the pandemic is over.

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office is, first and foremost, a camper you can live in — it includes a small kitchen, seating area, table, and all those expected things. What makes this model unique is its dedicated office space with a built-in desk, a pop-up AC/USB outlet for plugging in a laptop and other items, as well as multiple USB charging ports.

The office also includes overhead storage cabinets with a dry-erase finish for writing notes using dry-erase markers. The office also has storage cubbies and slide-out drawers for storage, a swivel chair with a strap for use while the vehicle is in motion and a small cushioned bench.

Airstream notes that many people who work from home are using that new freedom to hit the road and work remotely while traveling. The dedicated office space is intended to give you a proper, private place in the camper to get work done while someone else may be, for example, watching TV or cooking.

During times when it’s not needed as a working space, the office can be turned into a single sleeping space for someone by extending the bench into a small bed. The Flying Cloud 30FB Office floor plan is currently listed on the Airstream website with a starting price of $107,500.