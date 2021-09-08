Volkner Mobil Performance S has an innovative under-garage for your supercar

German luxury motorhome builder Volkner Mobil drew oohs and ahhs from the adoring public at the 2021 Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf, Germany. The company showcased its Performance S motorhome that was hiding a Bugatti Chiron between the front and rear axle. It has a hydraulic-controlled under-vehicle garage to make any billionaire swoon in delight.

The Volkner Mobil Performance S is, without a doubt, the world’s most luxurious motorhome, and it costs an arm and a leg, too. We’re used to seeing ordinary caravans like the Renault Traffic Space Nomad or the Mercedes-Benz Weekender camper van, but Volkner Mobil is taking motorhomes to unprecedented heights.

The Performance S motorhome at the Caravan Salon costs a stonking $7.7-million, including the Bugatti. With base prices starting at $2.4-million, the Performance S is also one of the world’s most expensive motorhomes.

However, you get a ton of features for the price. Besides having an underbelly mobile garage, the Volkner Mobil Performance S features an incredibly high-end $355,000 Burmester audio system. It has a masters bedroom, a roomy and spacious shower, and brilliant white upholstery to complete the upscale vibe. Of course, you can customize the interior with bespoke features, materials, and trimmings, and the only limits are your imagination.

The Performance S also comes with a full kitchen, an induction stove, a microwave oven, a standard oven, a dishwasher, and a refrigerator. Also included is an espresso machine for an instant caffeine fix. If you want something more potent, Volkner Mobil will happily install a wine cabinet or drinks chiller. Also included is a power-operated storage area for plates, utensils, and cups that rise and slide down dramatically with the touch of a button.

Motivation is courtesy of a 454-horsepower Volvo diesel engine or a Mercedes-Benz powerplant generating 424-horsepower. Both machines have an automatic gearbox for more effortless drivability, which we doubt considering it takes superhuman skills to maneuver a 12-meter long behemoth. The motorhome also comes with a 700 to 1,000-liter freshwater tank. Other features include air suspension and a modern suite of driver aids like collision warning, lane departure warning, and cruise control.

The Volkner Mobil Performance S is worth the extra $2-million plus you have lying around, especially if you’re looking to bring along your supercar or sports car to your next travel destination.