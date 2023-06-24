This WWII Tank Is So Good, It Served Over 70 Years

When it comes to military conflicts, tanks occupy a special place in history. While some are heavily armored and meant to take a beating, others are used for infantry supporting roles and reconnaissance, like the vaunted M3 and M5 Stuart and its variations. Originally, the U.S. started the groundwork on it before World War II. The first version of the M3 was called the Stuart, and it was used by the British forces in 1941 after receiving them from the United States due to the Lend-Lease Act. However, the British found the Stuart somewhat hard to place in battle, being neither heavily armored enough to act as a true infantry support unit, and too slow to be considered a cruiser. This did not stop the M3 and M5 Stuart from being used though, with some British soldiers nicknaming the M3 "Honey" for its ability to "shoot and scoot," and it was often deployed in a cruiser role nevertheless.

Although generally unsuitable for prolonged armor to armor conflict against opposing Axis tanks, the Stuart made up for its lack of armor and firepower by being lightweight and somewhat faster than some of its contemporaries, with a speed on roads being around 36 mph on and 18 mph off road. The Stuart quickly became a favorite among infantry for its ability to provide cover and support for soldiers on the ground, though it doesn't rank among the greatest tanks of all time. In addition, the M3 and its immediate variants like the M3A1, M3A3, M5, and M5A1 were also utilized in reconnaissance operations. Though the United States no longer uses the M3 line of tanks, favoring the M1 Abrams now, Paraguay's military still had 10 in use with four in storage as of 2015.

{Featured image by Jim Evans via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0}