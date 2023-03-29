12 Most Impressive Tanks Of All Time

While the Sherman was instrumental in beating the Nazis into submission in France, the European victory could not have come without the help of the Soviets in the east and their T-34 tank. Production of the tank commenced in 1940 and not even 1,000 units were in service by the time the Germans entered the Soviet Union. However, they were well-built machines that presented German officers with a formidable foe. Despite being robust fighting machines, their biggest weakness initially was Soviet management. No matter how many came from the factories, Stalin's purges eliminated many officers in the ranks, and conscripts coming into the Soviet military were poorly trained and even more poorly supplied. They still defeated Germany despite themselves.

The T-34 introduced angled armor with a thickness of more than two inches. While that may have been thick enough to repel an incoming round, sharply angling the steel effectively made it thicker in relation to the penetrating round and provided much more protection. It was powered by a 500-horsepower diesel engine that pushed it to 31 mph, which was adequate for the day and faster than some of the heavy tanks being produced. Although, among WWII tanks, the amenities for the crew in the T-34 were among the worst on the battlefield. Yet, the Soviets were victorious in the war, but most impressive is the fact that some of these 1940s-era tanks are known to be in the service of some small armies to this day.