The 5 Most Important Motorcycles Of WW2

It might seem odd to think of the motorcycle as a critical piece of military machinery. Yet, motorcycle platforms have been invaluable to military outfits all over the world for decades. In search of Pancho Villa (beginning in 1916), General John Pershing scoured the Mexican countryside with 6,000 troops, horses, airplanes, and of course, motorcycles! This hunt actually illuminates the use case for motorcycles in military outfits perfectly. As engine technology continued to advance, motorcycles took over some of the cavalry duties that horse regiments once held. More importantly, they blossomed into invaluable assets for sending messages and maintaining an essential line of communication between separated units on the battlefield.

In World War II, the use of motorcycles as a reliable means of transporting urgent information really hit its stride. A number of iconic models were introduced to warzones in Europe, Africa, and the Pacific, and they served in a variety of roles. Many were used simply for rapid transportation, but they also served alongside tank units (particularly in the case of German machines), were thrown out of airplanes alongside paratrooper detachments, and featured in other light skirmishing. The motorcycle made its mark on the war, and upon returning home, they were sold in large volumes as surplus equipment to drivers looking to make a statement. Often, veterans took advantage of these inexpensive alternatives to the primary market, launching a cultural wave of ridership long into the future. These five motorcycles were some of the most important of the war and continue to inspire the imagination today.