The 10 Best Royal Enfield Motorcycles Ever Made

Royal Enfield, the world's oldest motorcycle brand, has been in production since 1901. During this time, it has undergone many changes in ownership, location, and product line, and since the turn of this century has reinvented itself as the leading manufacturer of affordable modern-classic machines, with such models as the Interceptor, Continental GT, and Himalayan leading the charge in their successful run of contemporary designs.

The early days of Royal Enfield saw it come to fruition while manufacturing motorcycles for the allies in the First World War. By the time the first "Bullet" model rolled off the production line in 1932, the company was well on its way to becoming one of the most successful motorcycle brands, helped by another run of military orders from 1939-1945. But a significant change occurred once Royal Enfield started creating motorcycles for the Indian market in Madras in the 1950s. By the late 1960s, the U.K. manufacturing plant had closed, and Enfield India has been the sole producer of R.E. motorcycles ever since.

Fast forward to the Royal Enfield of today, and business is thriving, with new models produced regularly and a growing base of enthusiasts worldwide. It has returned to its roots with a new U.K.-based technology center, which manages product strategy, innovation, and design. In contrast, a new production plant in Chennai has expanded the Indian operation. Here we take a look at the best motorcycles to have been created over the course of this quirky marque's long and illustrious history.