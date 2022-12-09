The 10 Best BMW Motorcycles Ever Made

When most of us think of BMW as a brand, we envisage high-end or luxury saloon cars known for their comfort, reliability, and performance. In fact, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, to give it its full name, has its roots in aircraft engine manufacture, and its motorcycle production branch, known as BMW Motorrad, produced its first successful vehicle as far back as 1923. The German marque has since become one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers, producing some of the best quality and best-performing vehicles in the industry from their highly-automated and futuristic Berlin-Spandau plant.

As with the BMW line of automobiles, BMW Motorrad is known for its products' build quality and performance. Historically, much of its success can be attributed to the reliable "Boxer" twin engine, as seen in all R Series machines, which is still in use 100 years later. Such is its reliability that the BMW has been the motorcycle of choice for many militaries, police forces, racers, and endurance riders the world over, as well as often being the chosen ride of several celebrities and bike critics. For example, the much-celebrated GS series of adventure bikes were popularized in the Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman documentaries "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down" and were used exclusively by Neil Peart of the band Rush on his travels and featured in his accompanying novels.

There is a BMW motorcycle to suit every type of terrain, riding style, and class imaginable, from dual-sport bikes, to luxury cruisers, to high-powered racing bikes, to world-straddling adventure bikes, and they excel in every category. Here we present the ten best motorcycles in this much-lauded manufacturer's distinguished history.