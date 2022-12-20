The 10 Best Kawasaki Motorcycles Ever Made

The Japanese have a long and successful history in motorcycle manufacture, particularly the four distinguished brands: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. While Honda and Suzuki are also famous for their automobiles and Yamaha produces (somewhat bizarrely) musical instruments, Kawasaki has a history of shipbuilding and aircraft, missile, heavy machinery, and electronic goods production but is perhaps best known for its line of high-quality motorcycles.

Shōzō Kawasaki established Kawasaki Heavy Industries at the end of the 19th century, but it wasn't until 1962 that the Kawasaki Motorcycle Company created its first production motorcycle. Since then, the brand has gone from strength to strength, dominating the high-performance sport bike segment with its world-renowned "Ninja" line of performance bikes while also finding success with its dual-sport, cruiser, and touring vehicles.

Known for their engines' reliability and efficiency, as well as their often-green color schemes, Kawasaki has repeatedly broken production motorcycle speed records, most recently with its Ninja H2R model. They also perform exceptionally well when racing, having been highly competitive since the 1960s in such events as the Moto GP, Superbike World Championship, and Motocross World Championship.

The Kawasaki brand is well-established and constantly pushes the boundaries of a motorcycle's capabilities, ensuring a place in sporting history while continuing to satisfy millions of loyal customers worldwide with its diverse collection. Here we look at the ten most incredible machines to roll off this illustrious marque's production line in over 60 years of operation.