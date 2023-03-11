The Most Dangerous Military Weapons Ranked By Length Of Service

War is a phenomenon as old as humankind itself. The weapons of war have developed and become more advanced over time, but the purpose has remained the same — to exert dominance over an adversary. The industrial revolution and the advent of mechanized warfare have had the greatest impacts on weaponry and it is during these periods that many of our modern weapons came to be.

While the ancient weapons of swords and spears are very dangerous in close combat, and other early weapons such as Greek Fire are equally alarming in a battle, only in the past few hundred years since the invention of guns and cannons have the true terror of war weapons been realized. The industrial revolution gave rise to increasingly lethal military weapons, but it was the mechanized warfare of World War I that signaled a dramatic change in the execution of warfare in a manner that would cause mass devastation to all the people and lands in affected areas of conflict. It is important to study these powerful tools of destruction without glorifying them as they continue to be integral to our modern existence. Therefore, these are 11 of the most dangerous military weapons ranked by longevity.