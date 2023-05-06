Why The M1 Abrams Is Considered One Of The Best Tanks Ever Made

The M1 Abrams battle tank has remained the United States' primary ground combat armor since it entered service in 1980. The tank is a staple of the American military, and additional export varieties exist in service to the armed forces of Australia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, and Morocco. The versatility of the machinery makes it a devastatingly effective weapon of war, but its utility isn't the feature that has brought this tank into the limelight. In early 2023, the U.S. government announced that it would be sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the Abrams will be piloted by Ukrainian soldiers seeking to turn the tide of the war firmly in their favor. This shift in policy also marks the most dramatic show of support to date from the United States and the larger NATO alliance. The change is stunning, as the first year of fighting in Ukraine saw NATO member states walk a thin tightrope of lopsided neutrality to support Ukraine while remaining out of direct conflict with Russia. Early estimates placed delivery in the fall of 2023 – or perhaps by the end of the year if delays crept into the complex supply chain involved. Yet, leadership in Washington now appears anxious to complete the transfer rapidly.

The Abrams battle tank is one of the most impressive armored battlefield vessels ever created. Its prowess on the battlefield is underpinned by technological advancements that place the vehicle in a league of its own.