Here's How The Humvee Became The Most Legendary Military Truck Of All Time

Within the last 30 years, the HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) or "Humvee" has become an iconic vehicle on and off the battlefield. From Operation Desert Storm to the current warfare happening in Ukraine, the Humvee has been used in nearly every world conflict since 1989. Form local police departments to Navy SEALs, almost every modern fighting force has used a Humvee in some capacity. Humvees are so ubiquitous that it's not unusual to occasionally see a retired Humvee in a grocery store parking lot or just driving around town. According to AM General, the manufacturer, the Humvee has been exported to over 70 countries worldwide.

In 2022, the Humvee is getting long in the tooth and the U.S. military is slowly making moves to replace it with the Oshkosh J-LTV (Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle), according to Car and Driver. But over its incredibly long service life, the Humvee has made an almost incalculable impact on warfare, pop culture, and the automotive industry. It's made appearances in movies, video games, and even spawned an entire line of SUVs — including an electric model — known today as Hummer.

How did the Humvee attain such iconic status? Much like Jeep, that story starts on the battlefield.