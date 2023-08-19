How An Electric Toyota Land Cruiser Was Able To Drive 4 Miles Submerged Underwater

You may have seen a German man named Otto driving his tiny, red Fiat across the ocean just to take it to a Meineke Car Care Center in America. That comically fake commercial notwithstanding, a group of Australians recently did drive a real-life electric Toyota Land Cruiser underwater. While its trip wasn't nearly as long as Otto's, it still broke a world record.

On July 29, a team of electrical engineers and commercial divers drove a 1978 Land Cruiser nicknamed the "Mudcrab" from Mindil Beach to Mandorah. It's a distance of about 4.3 miles at depths reaching 100 feet. Aside from being a busy shipping channel, the harbor is home to an array of tiger sharks, saltwater crocodiles, and, yes, actual mud crabs.

The trip across the harbor was only supposed to take about seven hours, but the team ran into problems. Each tire was filled with 330 pounds of water to keep the vehicle submerged, but the added weight caused the Land Cruiser to get stuck at several points. The team used buoys to get it unstuck.

And if the persistent muck wasn't trouble enough, a gas pipeline forced an extra two-hour delay. Ultimately, it took them almost twelve hours to drive the full distance underwater.