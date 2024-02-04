Here's What Made Ford's F-100 One Of America's Most Iconic Pickup Trucks

Ever since the line's debut, Ford's F-Series vehicles have proven to be among the most popular trucks of all time. In 2023, the Ford F-150 became America's best-selling vehicle for the 42nd year in a row. Across decades, Ford has changed the formula behind the F-Series pickup truck, from EcoBoost V6 engines to electric motors and from small chassis to monstrous haulers like the F-150 Raptor R. Through it all, Ford has kept this popular lineup up to date and in demand.

In the company's 100-plus-year history of auto manufacturing, the F-100 pickup stands out as one of the most iconic Ford models ever built. From the 1950s all the way to the early '80s, the F-100 stood out as a functional workhorse that came in a light and compact package. Although discontinued, the F-100 paved the way for the F-150 to rise as Ford's best-selling vehicle today.

The F-100 truck lineup played an undeniably critical role in Ford's success across generations. So, without further ado, let's take a look at what made the F-100 one of America's most iconic pickup trucks ever and one of the best-selling vehicles Ford made for roughly 30 years.