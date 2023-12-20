The Ford V8 Engine That Was A Little Outside Of The Box

In the 1950s, Ford's original V8 engine was long overdue for a redesign. Although the iconic Flathead V8 design boomed in popularity upon debuting in the '30s and became a Hot Rod staple, rivals offered innovative alternatives that overshadowed Ford's conservatism.

Introduced to the market in 1954, the Y-block engine got its name from its distinctive deep skirting, which made the powertrain block resemble the letter "Y" when looking from the front. As Ford's first-ever overhead valve (OHV) engine, the Y-block attracted a lot of attention through its relatively short lifespan, both for good and bad reasons.

The Flathead V8 was known for its stability and smoothness, but its stock form lacked power. The Y-block was here to address the shortcomings of its predecessor while emphasizing its perks.

The first iterations of the Y-block V8 engines showed a considerable increase in brake horsepower. With 130 bhp, the 239 cu-in Y-block V8 delivered 18% more power to the wheels than the Flathead V8 with the same displacement volume. Those numbers increased to almost 30% for the bigger 256 cu-in Mercury engine with 161 bhp.

The deep skirting added more strength to the engine's bottom end, which contributed to the Y-block's rigidness. On the other hand, the same design feature was the reason for a considerably heavier cylinder block, but excessive weight was the less important drawback Y-block owners had to worry about.