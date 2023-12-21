Mighty Fine Ford: Why The 1953 F-100 Is Held In Such High Regard

For over 130 years, since the development of Ford's very first ICE, the Ford Motor Company has risen to become an industry titan. As of 2023, the company is worth approximately $47.7 billion and has developed an enormous range of vehicles.

At times, Ford has demonstrated a certain taste for nostalgia. For example, the sleek Forty-Nine concept car evoked the spirit of the 1949 Ford, and it's understandable why. This era of the company's history was marked by the introduction of other popular vehicles, too. Where the '49 Ford was a car, the F-100 was a pickup, and a fondly remembered one at that.

Let's take a look at the story of the F-100, what it packed under the hood, and exactly why pickup enthusiasts continue to hold it in high regard. An awful lot of time has passed since its introduction, yes, but a classic is a classic nonetheless.