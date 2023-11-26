Ford's Turn Of The Century Concept Car That Went Retro: The Forty-Nine

The appeal of all things retro can be very difficult to resist. Product designers often like to harken back to the past for inspiration, knowing that doing so can activate potential buyers' sense of nostalgia, like the theme tune from a beloved childhood cartoon. It can work wonders for many other industries, but especially with automakers. After all, is there anything a motorhead reflects on more lovingly than the cars they used to own back in the day?

The early 2000s, the beginning of a brand-new millennium, was a time to both look ahead at what's to come, and keep in mind what came before. It was perhaps in this spirit that Ford made the bold move of unveiling a uniquely retro concept car: the Forty-Nine.

Here's the story of this outlandish addition to Ford's lineup, where the concept came from, what it borrowed from, and how it ultimately fared.