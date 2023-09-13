2024 F-150 Raptor Sees Ford's Beastly Pickup Get Even Tougher
When one of the best trucks on the market gets its yearly upgrades, people take notice — and the 2024 F-150 doesn't disappoint, bringing enough new features to excite any Ford fan. The standard model truck is powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost that provides 430 horsepower and 570 pounds of torque. Joining that is the Raptor and Raptor R lineup, boasting a 10-speed automatic transmission with a two-speed torque-on-demand 4x4 with mechanical lock. Both models have 17 x 8.5-inch cast aluminum wheels. The maximum payload for the Raptor and Raptor R is 1,400 pounds, while the maximum conventional towing is 8,200.
A 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine powers the Raptor with its 450 horsepower and 510 pounds of torque. Notably, it has Fox Dual Live Valve shocks that give a smoother riding experience. The truck also has Dual Live Valve tech to provide continuously variable rebound controls. Like the Raptors of the past, this new model focuses on offroad features, bringing one-pedal drive, Trail Control, and a Terrain Management System.
The Raptor R is powered by a 5.2-liter supercharged V8. However, the horsepower and torque this engine produces have not been revealed at the time of writing. The exterior is different, with a distinct Power Dome on the hood, which Ford notes pairs well with the Raptor graphics along the vehicle.
The 2024 F-150 Tremor brings the best of both worlds
The 2024 F-150 lineup also brings a new Tremor variant for the model year. Ford notes that the Tremor is "not quite a desert racer like Raptor," but rather a model that strikes a balance between keeping the array of F-150 functionality and combining it with "purpose-built off-roading" capabilities. The 2024 model year brings with it a WARN 12,000-pound winch via the Ford Performance Winch Kit, as well as style elements that make it clear you're driving the Tremor.
There are Tremor-style running boards and Tremor Active Orange accents within the coast-to-coast grill, according to Ford, which says customers can also expect a Tremor Box Side decal and attention to finer details, adding similar design notes to everything from the floor mats to the accent stitching in the interior.
Rounding out the changes is an optional new bumper for the 2024 model year, one that Ford says "increases off-road styling" while also serving as a foundation for accessories that may improve the truck's usefulness for your particular needs. Ford teases that more accessories will be made available to Tremor owners "in the near future."
2024 F-150's tech features detailed
The 2024 F-150 comes equipped with Pro Power Onboard. This feature allows customers to charge devices via the available plugs in the bed and cabin, which can be monitored through the FordPass app or the Sync 4 screen. All of the gas trucks come with 2 kW of onboard power, which is enough to operate relatively small items like a TV and mini fridge. The PowerBoost hybrid trucks come with a bit more power at 2.4 kW standard. However, hybrid buyers have the option of getting the 7.2 kW, which Ford says could keep a mobile welding shop (or similar work sites) running for 32 hours non-stop.
The hands-free highway driving service BlueCruise has also been adjusted for the new F-150. The 2024 model features BlueCruise 1.2, adding new tech functionality, including hands-free lane change and in-lane repositioning. Going forward, F-150 drivers can access the service for 90 days for free at any point during the vehicle's lifetime.
Another nifty feature is the Pro Trailer Assist. With the rear-mounted backup camera, drivers can track what they are towing via the truck's internal display. Next to the screen is a knob that drivers can use to guide what they are towing while reversing. In doing so, the truck will react accordingly, adjusting steering, speed, and braking. One of the biggest additions to the new F-150 is the Pro Access Tailgate, a tailgate door that opens horizontally up to 100 degrees. This was designed to give users a way to grab stuff from the truck bed without pulling the tailgate down or jumping over.