2024 F-150 Raptor Sees Ford's Beastly Pickup Get Even Tougher

When one of the best trucks on the market gets its yearly upgrades, people take notice — and the 2024 F-150 doesn't disappoint, bringing enough new features to excite any Ford fan. The standard model truck is powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost that provides 430 horsepower and 570 pounds of torque. Joining that is the Raptor and Raptor R lineup, boasting a 10-speed automatic transmission with a two-speed torque-on-demand 4x4 with mechanical lock. Both models have 17 x 8.5-inch cast aluminum wheels. The maximum payload for the Raptor and Raptor R is 1,400 pounds, while the maximum conventional towing is 8,200.

A 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine powers the Raptor with its 450 horsepower and 510 pounds of torque. Notably, it has Fox Dual Live Valve shocks that give a smoother riding experience. The truck also has Dual Live Valve tech to provide continuously variable rebound controls. Like the Raptors of the past, this new model focuses on offroad features, bringing one-pedal drive, Trail Control, and a Terrain Management System.

The Raptor R is powered by a 5.2-liter supercharged V8. However, the horsepower and torque this engine produces have not been revealed at the time of writing. The exterior is different, with a distinct Power Dome on the hood, which Ford notes pairs well with the Raptor graphics along the vehicle.