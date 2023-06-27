Best Pickup Trucks Of 2023
Americans are passionate about their trucks. According to Motor Intelligence, in May 2023 alone, U.S. auto dealers sold a total of 1,374,910 new vehicles. Only 299,842 were cars. The remaining 1,075,068 vehicles were trucks.
Pickup trucks are best divided into the following categories: compact, mid-size, full-size, half-ton, heavy-duty, three-quarter, or full-ton. There are also specialized groups that include performance trucks and EV pickups. According to Forbes, "Smaller trucks have made a real comeback in the past decade, in part because full-size trucks have gotten progressively larger. Most midsize trucks in 2023 are about the same size as Reagan-era [1981 to 1989] full-size models." Compact and mid-size pickups are available with nearly the same style and interior features as the larger models but offer a more practical vehicle with better fuel efficiency at an affordable price. Furthermore, many truck owners never use the full hauling and towing capacity, or other features of half-ton trucks, making the selection of a smaller version more sensible.
Today's pickup trucks, regardless of size, offer much more than the bare-bones pickups of yesteryear that provided few, if any, amenities but proved ideal for hauling dirt, carrying building materials, or moving small pieces of furniture. Buyers expect the modern pickup to perform like a sedan or a luxury vehicle, transport the family in comfort, and carry an occasional load when needed. Here are the best pickup trucks for 2023.
Compact: Ford Maverick
Ford has been riding a wave of pickup truck success with its F-series, America's best-selling truck for 46 consecutive years. With little incentive to improve on perfection, Ford had not introduced a new pickup model for years, but the innovative new Maverick offers buyers a more affordable version than the Ranger or F-150 with the efficiency of a standard hybrid powertrain.
Although the 2023 Ford Maverick lacks the robust power of today's full-size pickups, the compact truck offers more than adequate work performance for a truck in its class. It comes standard with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and 1.1 kWh battery producing a combined 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic. It reaches 60 mph in a respectable 7.6 seconds. Ford also offers the Maverick with a 2.0-liter turbo-four producing 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The turbo version comes with an eight-speed conventional automatic transmission. Buyers can opt for an AWD version and add the FX4 off-road package, the 4K tow package, and the Tremor package upgrade.
The Maverick hybrid version can haul up to 1,500 pounds in the cargo bed but tows a maximum of only 2,000 pounds. However, the fuel efficiency of 42 city/33 highway mpg beats most pickups on the market. The turbo-four-equipped pickup can tow up to 4,000 pounds. The extra power improves acceleration to 60 mph in 7 seconds, but at a sacrifice in fuel efficiency to 22-23 city/29-30 highway mpg.
Compact: Hyundai Santa Cruz
While some enthusiasts may argue that the Hyundai Santa Cruz is not a true pickup but more of a compact SUV with a truck bed, its features compete well with other small pickup trucks in its segment, including its principal competitor the Ford Maverick. Although it falls a bit short of the hardy workhorse classification, the pickup offers good driving dynamics and interior comfort that most of today's buyers expect from a truck regardless of size. First released in 2022, the Santa Cruz shares its platform and powertrains with the Tucson crossover SUV. The four-door compact pickup truck employs a unibody chassis instead of the ladder frame used by most pickup trucks. The result is a smooth and comfortable ride with excellent maneuverability.
Hyundai offers the Santa Cruz with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that generates 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. The optional turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 16-valve 2.5-liter four includes port and direct fuel injection and produces 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Both engines mate to eight-speed automatics. While the base model demonstrates lackluster acceleration, the top trim levels, the SEL Premium and Limited AWD with the turbocharged engine, reach 60 mph in a respectable 6 seconds.
Although the unibody construction limits the towing capacity, the Santa Cruz equipped with the turbocharged engine is rated at 5,000 pounds. The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder will tow up to 3,500 pounds. The SEL Premium and Limited trims offer a well-appointed and comfortable interior with the best tech but are pricier than the basic trims.
Mid-size: Honda Ridgeline
While most modern-day pickup trucks are built with a traditional body-on-frame construction, the Ridgeline, like the Hyundai Santa Cruz, is made with a unibody structure typical of an SUV. Many pickups in the midsize segment provide a rough offroad ride even when driving in the city, but the Ridgeline offers a refined comfortable drive and feels like the Honda Pilot.
Honda offers the Ridgeline with a single powertrain and drivetrain combination. The 3.5-liter V6 engine produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque and mates to a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to its torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system. Edmund's test results showed the Ridgeline accelerating to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. The towing capacity is limited to 5,000 pounds, but the rating is acceptable for most buyers looking for a midsize pickup with a roomy interior, comfortable ride for passengers, and enough power for weekend towing.
Perhaps the most appealing attributes of the Honda Ridgeline are two unique features not found in any of its midsize pickup truck segment competitors. A dual-action tailgate is hinged at the bottom and the side, allowing it to open by dropping down like most pickups, but also swing out like a door. The door operation makes climbing into the bed easier and provides better access to anything loaded in the cargo bed. The Ridgeline is also equipped with a watertight 7.9-cubic-foot trunk with sufficient volume to hold three medium-sized pieces of luggage. However, it is fitted with a plug in the bottom for easy cleaning or use as an onboard cooler (filled with ice).
Mid-size: Jeep Gladiator
Jeep listened to its loyal followers who longed for a vehicle with the off-road features of the Wrangler SUV and the utility of a mid-sized pickup truck when it created the Gladiator. The 2023 pickup seats five passengers in a four-door crew cab configured with a 5-foot cargo bed. Jeep offers the Gladiator in Sport, Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave trims, all with standard four-wheel drive. Like the Wrangler, the top and doors are removable on all models, and four-wheel drive is standard.
Two engine options are available on the Sport, Overland, and Rubicon trims. The standard engine is a 3.6-liter DOHC 24-valve V-6 fitted with aluminum block and heads and port fuel injection, producing 285 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 260 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 revolutions per minute. The diesel option is a turbocharged and intercooled DOHC 24-valve V-6, featuring an iron block, aluminum heads, and direct fuel injection that generates 260 horsepower at 3,600 revolutions per minute and an impressive 442 pound-feet of torque at 1,400 revolutions per minute. The Mojave trim is available only with the diesel engine. All trims are equipped with a standard six-speed manual or an optional 8-speed automatic.
According to Jeep, the Gladiator offers several features that distinguish the pickup as a high-performance off-road vehicle. These include maximum traction from the 4x4 system, special water sealing that allows fording rivers up to a depth of 31.5 inches, precision steering and optimized wheelbases for negotiating challenging spots off-road, a high level of articulation, and up to 11.1 inches of ground clearance (Ribicon) for tackling obstacles.
Mid-size: Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma is one of many Toyota success stories. The midsize pickup outsells the popular Tundra and 4Runner. The Tacoma offers impressive off-road capability for the buyer who doesn't need a full-size pickup. The rugged truck comes in six trims: base models SR and SR5, TRD Sport with double cab and 5-foot bed, TRD Off-Road with a tuned suspension, Limited with leather upholstery, and TRD Pro with additional off-road features. There are a host of additional options for each. The Edmunds vehicle testing team says, "Off-road is where the Tacoma truly shines and stands above all others except the Gladiator. The Tacoma has the clearance, gearing, and traction to tackle serious terrain, and the brakes and throttle prove brilliantly precise and controllable in low-range crawling situations."
The SR and SR5 come standard with a naturally aspirated 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine producing 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. A 3.5-liter V6 generating 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque is standard on all other trims and an option on the SR and SR5. All trims offer a six-speed automatic transmission, but a six-speed manual transmission is available with the V6 engine.
Although the four-cylinder version reaches 60 mph in a lethargic 10 seconds, Car and Driver tests showed the six-cylinder equipped Tacoma accelerating to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. The Tacoma features a respectable 6,800-pound towing capacity, but the V6 offers mediocre fuel economy, rated at a combined 20 mpg (18 city/22 highway) with the 4WD.
Full-size: Ford F-150
When American buyers shop for a full-size pickup truck, a Ford F-150 is probably at the top of their list. With a history spanning seven decades and 14 generations, the best-selling pickup for over 40 years is Ford's most successful vehicle. Ford has added a hybrid and an all-electric to the gas powertrains. MotorTrend named Ford's electric F-150 Lightning its 2023 Truck of the Year.
Ford offers the ICE versions of the F-150 with several V-6 and V-8 engines starting with the base model fitted with a 3.3-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque and fuel efficiency of 19 city/22-24 highway mpg. At the high end, Ford introduced the Raptor R variant equipped with a 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 generating 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, and 10 city/15 highway mpg. In 2023, Ford also added the Rattler trim giving buyers off-road features such as an off-road suspension system, an electronic rear-locking differential, hill-descent control, special skid plates, and 18-inch wheels at a lower price point than the expensive Tremor or Raptor trims.
Towing and payload capacity vary by trim and are competitive with other full-size pickups. The least powerful model with a 3.3-liter V-6 engine offers a maximum towing rating of 8,200 pounds. While the diesel V-6 is rated at 12,100 pounds, the hybrid model at 12,700 pounds, and the 5.0-liter V-8 model at 13,000 pounds, the F-150 fitted with the 400-horsepower twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 tows up to 14,000 pounds. The pickup can haul from 1,840 to 3,250 pounds depending on the trim and powertrain.
Full-size: Ram 1500
Ram trucks placed in the top three of pickups sold in the first quarter of 2023 with 105,350 units — exceeded only by the Ford F-150 series at 170,377 units and the Chevrolet Silverado at 126,993 trucks.
Ram offers four engine options, all of which are mated to an eight-speed automatic that sends power to the rear wheels. Four-wheel-drive is standard on the Ram TRX and available as an option on the other trims. The 3.6-liter V6 engine uses Ram's eTorque hybrid system producing 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. The 5.7-liter V8 is available with or without eTorque and generates 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6 produces 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, and the top-of-the-line supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque on the TRX.
The feature that distinguishes the Ram 1500 from other pickups in its class is the exceptionally smooth ride. All the Ram trims employ an independent rear suspension using coil springs in place of leaf springs found on many domestic models or optional air springs. Models equipped with the four-corner air suspension can adjust the ride height for improved off-road performance and fuel efficiency.
The Ram 1500 boasts a spacious and quiet upscale interior with plenty of tech features highlighted by the optional 12-inch touchscreen. The pickup can haul up to 2,320 pounds and the maximum towing capacity rated at 12,750 pounds, exceeds all other pickups in its class except the Ford F-150.
Performance: Ford F-150 Raptor
When Ford introduced the F-150 SVT Raptor in 2010, it set the standard for a new genre of factory-built super trucks. The original Raptor was powered by a V-8 engine but in 2021, Ford swapped it out for a twin-turbo V-6. In 2023, the pickup has returned to a V-8 with the new F-150 Raptor R generating more power than any of its predecessors.
Perhaps feeling the pressure from its main competitor, the Ram 1500 TRX, Ford has equipped its new trim with the Mustang Shelby GT500's supercharged and intercooled DOHC 32-valve 5.2-liter V-8. It features an aluminum block and heads, port fuel injection, and produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. Car and Driver test results show the Raptor R accelerating to 60 mph in a blistering 3.6 seconds and reaching the quarter mile in 12 seconds at 112 mph.
The Ford F-150 Raptor has the performance characteristics of a SCORE off-road trophy truck, the fastest class of off-road racing vehicles. In addition to exceptional power, the pickup truck employs a sophisticated suspension that includes large internal-bypass dampers and a five-link rear coil-spring setup, giving it extraordinary traction and ride quality on even the most challenging terrain.
The 2023 Ford Raptor and Raptor R have an MSRP of $76,775 and $107,359, respectively. Although both trims have hefty price tags, neither can tow (max 8,200 pounds) or haul (1,400 pounds) as much as a regular F-150. However, most buyers are probably satisfied with just enough hauling capacity to carry some camping gear on their weekend off-road adventure.
Performance: Ram 1500 TRX
To label the Ram 1500 TRX a beast would be an understatement. Equipped with the supercharged and intercooled 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 Hellcat engine with iron block and aluminum heads and port fuel injection, it produces 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, sending power via eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. The TRX accelerates to 60 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds and reaches the quarter mile in 12.3 seconds at 110 mph.
Like the Ford F-150 Raptor R, the TRX is not only a speed demon but excels off-pavement. The robust suspension built with a reinforced steel frame features more than 13 inches of travel. Bilstein remote-reservoir shock absorbers and electronic-locking rear differential handle even the most challenging obstacles while massive 15-inch front brakes provide the braking power. Gigantic 35-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch wheels help the TRX achieve a ground clearance of 11.8 inches and ford water 32 inches deep.
The TRX has a maximum towing capacity of 8,100 pounds and hauls up to 1,310 pounds, both slightly less than the Raptor. Few, if any, buyers purchase the Ram for its fuel efficiency. Mileage estimates are 10 mpg in the city and 14 mpg on the highway, considerably lower than the Raptor's 15 mpg city and 18 highway. Ram offers the TRX with an upscale interior made with luxurious materials and enough insulation to filter most outside noise. The high-performance pickup is full of tech typical of a modern truck including an infotainment system with a 12-inch touchscreen and an abundance of available driver-assistance features.
Heavy-duty: Ford F-250 Super Duty
For 2023, Ford redesigned its heavy-duty truck with an impressive array of tech, a new interior, and two new engines, making an already excellent pickup an even better truck. Ford offers the Super Duty with four engine options. The new 6.8-liter V8 that produces 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque replaces the previous year's 6.2-liter V8. The 7.3-liter V8 from 2022 received some upgrades and now generates 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque. The standard-output Power Stroke 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 with upgraded fuel injectors and a higher cooling capacity for the cylinder heads produces a remarkable 1,050 pound-feet of torque. And a new, high-output Power Stroke 6.7-liter produces 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. All engine options are mated to Ford's TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive is standard on all trims XLT and higher and offered as an option on the lower trims.
While pickup truck designs have evolved into semi-luxury vehicles full of high-tech features that can carry a load and tow a trailer, the Ford F-250 Super Duty also includes these refinements but maintains a workhorse priority. Equipped with the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8, the pickup can haul 3,943 pounds and tow 24,000 pounds. The truck includes Ford's 2.0-kilowatt auxiliary Pro Power Onboard, providing outlets for power tools and accessories in the cargo bed and inside the cabin. The Super Duty provides a host of new driver assist and safety features, highlighted by the Co-Pilot 360-Degree Trailer Camera System that eliminates blind spots and makes maneuvers in close quarters easier.