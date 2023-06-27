Best Pickup Trucks Of 2023

Americans are passionate about their trucks. According to Motor Intelligence, in May 2023 alone, U.S. auto dealers sold a total of 1,374,910 new vehicles. Only 299,842 were cars. The remaining 1,075,068 vehicles were trucks.

Pickup trucks are best divided into the following categories: compact, mid-size, full-size, half-ton, heavy-duty, three-quarter, or full-ton. There are also specialized groups that include performance trucks and EV pickups. According to Forbes, "Smaller trucks have made a real comeback in the past decade, in part because full-size trucks have gotten progressively larger. Most midsize trucks in 2023 are about the same size as Reagan-era [1981 to 1989] full-size models." Compact and mid-size pickups are available with nearly the same style and interior features as the larger models but offer a more practical vehicle with better fuel efficiency at an affordable price. Furthermore, many truck owners never use the full hauling and towing capacity, or other features of half-ton trucks, making the selection of a smaller version more sensible.

Today's pickup trucks, regardless of size, offer much more than the bare-bones pickups of yesteryear that provided few, if any, amenities but proved ideal for hauling dirt, carrying building materials, or moving small pieces of furniture. Buyers expect the modern pickup to perform like a sedan or a luxury vehicle, transport the family in comfort, and carry an occasional load when needed. Here are the best pickup trucks for 2023.