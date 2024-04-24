2025 Mercedes G 580 Revealed: What The Fully Electric G-Wagon Does With Four Motors

The Mercedes model most shaped by its history is getting its biggest change in more than four decades, with the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology bringing electrification to the G-Wagon. The public debut of the all-electric G-Class comes on the heels of the refreshed gas G-Wagon models last month, and indeed Mercedes hasn't strayed too far from there in either style or capability, despite the absence of internal combustion.

That's because, whether gas or electric powered, the G-Class has a legacy to live up to. First launched in 1979, the SUV made a name for itself with go-anywhere capability wrapped up in burly, distinctive style. Not only do buyers expect that, they're also arguably the most averse of any Mercedes driver to changes that might nudge the G-Wagon away from its iconic design and ethos.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Turning the SUV electric, then, required a deft touch, and Mercedes hasn't stinted on the 2025 G 580 with EQ Technology's hardware. Four electric motors — one for each wheel — mustering 579 horsepower and 859 pound-feet of torque, along with a 116 kWh battery, combined with the ladder frame design platform and selectable Low Range off-road gear reduction. However, this electric-G can do some things its internal combustion counterparts could only dream of.