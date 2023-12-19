Every Iteration Of The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Ranked Least To Most Valuable

Even though the Mercedes-Benz G-Class appears at first to have hardly changed in its 34 years of production, there have been three generations of the vehicle, and each represented a significant overhaul. It is the second-longest-running Mercedes vehicle still in production, only surpassed by the Unimog.

With every iteration of the G, Mercedes added new technology and engines, completely changed the interior, and made small exterior changes to help keep it looking fresh. If you've just started looking for a used G-Class without much research, you may have been surprised to observe a very broad spectrum of prices for vehicles that don't seem too different. But the vehicle's year, generation, engine, body style, and whether it is a rare or special edition all factor into the asking price.

The fact that the G is considered an iconic off-roader with timeless design helps maintain prices at a certain level, and there is less fluctuation in their used values compared to more mundane vehicles. Many still use these vehicles for their legendary off-road capability, which comes courtesy of the model's roots as a military vehicle.

Let's see how the G-Class generations stack up when ranked by their value and why some are more expensive than others, although you should keep in mind that these are generally regarded as expensive vehicles.