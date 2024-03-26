2025 Mercedes G-Class Wraps Long-Overdue Updates In Iconic Style
Glance at the new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and you'd need to be a real G-Wagon enthusiast to spot the changes. That's because, though Mercedes describes its latest SUV as "all-new," it's well aware that a big part of the truck's charms come down to how it carries the torch of its heritage. The upcoming all-electric G-Class may tweak that legacy, but some things — wisely — never change.
So, the regular gasoline "G" keeps the specs that epitomize the Geländewagen: its solid rear axle and ladder-frame design, its trio of mechanical differential locks, and its front-and-center dashboard controls for them. The low-range off-road gear reduction and independent front suspension are present and correct, too, all wrapped up in a squared-off design that nods back to the original SUV, four and a half decades ago.
Nostalgia alone isn't enough for guaranteed success, though, and so the 2025 G-Class also addresses some old wrongs. Most conspicuous — and long-anticipated — is a complete upgrade to the infotainment system, one of a handful of new comfort and convenience features aiming to make the new G 550 and AMG G 63 easier to live with both on and off the trail.
225 G 550: Farewell V8, hello hybrid
Some fans won't be happy, but the 2025 Mercedes G 550 says farewell to the V8 that was offered in the previous 2018 update. In its place is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, with a 48V mild hybrid system. The result is 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque: more horses than the 415 hp of the old 4.0-liter biturbo V8, but down on that engine's 450 lb-ft. Mercedes makes up for that shortfall in a twist, though, with the low-end contribution of the integrated starter generator that adds its own 20 hp and 148 lb-ft. Zero to 60 mph arrives in an estimated 5.3 seconds.
A nine-speed automatic transmission with torque converter is standard, along with permanent all-wheel drive. As standard, 40% of torque goes to the front axle, and 60% to the rear. A Low Range button activates off-road gear reduction for improved traction on tougher terrain; a center differential lock is also standard, as are 100% locking front and rear diffs. Trail, Rock, and Sand drive modes tap standard adaptive adjustable damping suspension for better performance off-road; there are also Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual on-road settings.
Above the bank of diff controls is a new Offroad Cockpit button, which summons a dedicated display for vehicle position, compass and altitude, and other metrics like tire pressure and drivetrain settings. A Transparent Hood, meanwhile, conjures a view from "under" the G-Class' front hood to help navigate off-road courses (or, for that matter, tight Whole Foods parking garages).
Bigger changes inside than out
That should help avoid damaging the updated exterior styling, though Mercedes has taken a light touch to changes. A new front grille has four horizontal louvers, and there are new front and rear bumpers, redesigned A-pillar trim, and a choice of 18- to 20-inch wheels to replace the standard 19-inch alloys. A Professional Package swaps on 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires along with a splash of other rugged trim pieces, while there are also AMG Line and Night Package options each with a sportier feel.
Inside, the same MBUX system we played with on the 2024 Mercedes GLS gets a pair of 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, replacing the aging COMAND infotainment with a touchscreen for the first time in a G-Class. There's wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB-C connectivity, a standard Burmester 3D Surround Sound audio system, and keyless entry and start. Leather and 64-color ambient lighting are standard, and there are climate-controlled cupholders, wireless phone charging, and an optional rear-seat entertainment system with twin 11.6-inch touchscreens. An optional dashcam can also be used as an off-road recorder, and shortly after launch, Mercedes will offer heated front armrests as an option.
Road noise and vibration should be reduced compared to the current-generation G-Class, Mercedes claims, and we're expecting some economy improvements thanks to the mild-hybrid tech. Nobody accused the current SUV of being frugal. Bringing the active safety tech up to speed are front collision assistance, lane-keeping assistance, reverse parking assistance, and a 360-degree camera. Adaptive cruise control and blind-spot assistance are standard too, while active steering assist, active emergency stop assist, and route-based speed adaptation are all available.
2025 G 63: Hybrid V8 and new Active Ride Control
If the V8 is non-negotiable, then you'll need to skip the new G 550 and go straight to the 2025 AMG G 63. It keeps the eight cylinders of the old model we reviewed in 2020, though its handcrafted AMG biturbo engine isn't quite carried over from before. Instead, there's a shot of electrification to bump performance and fuel economy: the 48V electrical system and integrated starter generator can contribute 20 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. Overall grunt is 577 hp and 627 lb-ft; enough, AMG says, for zero-to-60 mph in an estimated 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph.
A nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission is standard, along with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive. New for the 2025 model year, though, is optional AMG Active Ride Control suspension, which combines active, hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive adjustable damping to replace the traditional anti-roll bars while still doing better at avoiding body roll and boosting wheel articulation.
It's part of the AMG Offroad Package Pro, which also adds AMG Traction PRO and AMG Active Balance Control drive modes. The former uses brake-based torque vectoring in rock and sand conditions when in Low Range mode; the latter adds three new settings — Low, Mid, and High — to the G 63's roll stiffness. Standard, meanwhile, is AMG Ride Control with electronically-controlled adjustable damping for all four wheels, with a choice of Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ drive modes.
Arriving in dealerships in late 2024
Those three ride options are alongside the AMG G 63's five on-road dynamic select programs: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. There are also Sand, Trail, and Rock off-road options.
Twenty-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels are standard, with six design options in three finishes available in up to 22 inches available. An optional AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package uses the lightweight material on the bumper inserts, front and rear under-ride guards, and the wheel cover. Matching radiator grill elements, darkened light clusters, and carbon mirror housings are also included.
Inside, an AMG Performance leather-wrapped steering wheel is standard, fitted with AMG Drive Unit round control pods for adjusting drive programs and other settings. Compared to the G 550, the payload rating has taken a dip to 1,235 pounds, though the 7,716-pound tow rating remains unchanged.
Both the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 and the 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 are expected to arrive in the U.S. in the second half of 2024. Pricing for each will be confirmed closer to the order books opening.