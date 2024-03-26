2025 Mercedes G-Class Wraps Long-Overdue Updates In Iconic Style

Glance at the new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and you'd need to be a real G-Wagon enthusiast to spot the changes. That's because, though Mercedes describes its latest SUV as "all-new," it's well aware that a big part of the truck's charms come down to how it carries the torch of its heritage. The upcoming all-electric G-Class may tweak that legacy, but some things — wisely — never change.

So, the regular gasoline "G" keeps the specs that epitomize the Geländewagen: its solid rear axle and ladder-frame design, its trio of mechanical differential locks, and its front-and-center dashboard controls for them. The low-range off-road gear reduction and independent front suspension are present and correct, too, all wrapped up in a squared-off design that nods back to the original SUV, four and a half decades ago.

Nostalgia alone isn't enough for guaranteed success, though, and so the 2025 G-Class also addresses some old wrongs. Most conspicuous — and long-anticipated — is a complete upgrade to the infotainment system, one of a handful of new comfort and convenience features aiming to make the new G 550 and AMG G 63 easier to live with both on and off the trail.