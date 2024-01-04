2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 4MATIC Review: Luxury SUV Gets What's Important

If all we cared about was shuttling passengers in comfort, we'd all be driving minivans. Love 'em or hate 'em, big luxury SUVs are here to stay, and arguably nothing epitomizes that combination of prestige and profligacy like the 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS. Now in its third generation, the SUV-formerly-known-as-the-GL-Class gained an "S" in 2019 as a nod to the S-Class. The question is, does the rest of the experience live up to such esteemed comparisons?

Though eminently fancy, this isn't actually the most lavish version of the GLS you can buy. Speed addicts can wander over to the AMG side of their nearest Mercedes showroom and take a look at the frankly ridiculous GLS 63. That does 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, which seems like a lot to ask from a three-row SUV.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Then there's the even fancier version, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Turning over the space of two rear rows to a pair of reclining thrones, it's a vision of plush plutocrat transportation, and if it doesn't seem entirely outlandish in comparison to the rest of the luxury SUV set, then that's only because the Bentley Bentayga and BMW XM are perhaps a little shouty.