Audi SQ7 Review: Special SUV Pairs Speed With Seating For Seven

The Audi SQ7 is an SUV for naughty mommies and daddies. Little shapes vehicle purchase decisions like needing to accommodate a family and its paraphernalia, and the three-row SUV category has flourished with options from affordable through to premium. With a starting price of $87,500 (plus $1,095 destination), this SQ7 certainly falls on the latter end of that spectrum, but it's not just fancier seats and gadgetry that earn its sticker.

In fact, there's remarkably little of the tech we've seen other SUVs summon in order to placate those in the back two rows. Audi will sell you a Sport Package ($5,900) with active roll stabilization, a sport rear differential, and red brake calipers, but there's no rear-seat entertainment option, no seat-back screens, and no HDMI inputs for media and consoles like other family trucks provide.

The main entertainment, then, comes for whoever is behind the wheel. A V8 engine with 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque to play with; a bevy of platform features intended to do as good a job as possible at hiding the inevitable length, height, and heft of a family ride. All seemingly with the idea that, while you may spend much of your day acting as chauffeur to schools, sports clubs, and fast food drive-thrus, there'll always be a little left over to have some fun.