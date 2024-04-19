Tesla Recalls Thousands Of Cybertrucks Over Accelerator Pedal Flaw An OTA Can't Fix
Tesla has issued a recall for the Cybertruck owing to an accelerator pedal issue that potentially affects over 3,800 units of the electric truck. According to a notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the "accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim," which can cause unintended acceleration and lead to a crash.
This isn't the first time we're hearing of Cybertruck's accelerator pedal issue. Earlier this month, members of the CybertruckOwnersClub reported that Tesla was delaying delivery of the Cybertruck to some owners due to an accelerator recall mandate. Another buyer on the forum shared an image of a message from Tesla informing them about a shift in the delivery schedule without offering any explanation for the same.
However, multiple posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have detailed the accelerator pedal issue. The @WholeMarsBlog account, which frequently posts updates about Elon Musk and his business endeavors, recently shared that Cybertruck deliveries had been put on hold for at least a week to fix the problem. And since it's a hardware flaw, a software patch isn't going to fix it.
According to the NHTSA's log, Tesla first received a complaint regarding the accelerator pedal performance late in March, and a few days later, the company's team confirmed it using the affected car's data logs. Just over a week later, after getting more complaints and assessing visual media, Tesla internally decided on a recall strategy.
What to do if you are a Cybertruck owner?
The recall affects all model year 2024 Cybertruck units manufactured between November 13, 2023 and April 4, 2024. It seems that the pedal issue arises when users apply "high force" to it, causing it to dislodge and become trapped. "Application of the brake pedal will cut drive torque, including when both brake and accelerator pedals are pressed, and continued application of the brake pedal will bring the vehicle to a stop as quickly as if the accelerator pedal was not pressed," explains the NHTSA's recall report.
It seems the cause of these problems is an uncertified change made to the lubricant that is applied to the accelerator pedal system. The residual lubricant brings down the retention force between the pedal and the pad. For Cybertruck units with a faulty accelerator assembly, users will notice wonky pedal movement and erratic performance. Moreover, the NHTSA notes that when the brake pedal is applied, a visual and sound cue will notify them that the acceleration pedal is also active at the same time.
error rrr –
CYBERTRUCK pedal design allows for it to get stuck.
Hope this gets patched 🙏🏽 @Tesla @cybertruck pic.twitter.com/RT0yKGDxH0
— ARTIS (@ARTISSIMULATED) April 14, 2024
Tesla will fix the misfiring accelerator pedal assembly free of charge, and will start notifying owners about the issue via mail starting in June. Concerned owners can proactively get in touch with Tesla's customer service helpline at 1-877-798-3752. There are a handful of hacks and fixes that are making rounds on social media, but we recommend against applying them as that could lead to further damage and put safety as well as warranty claims in jeopardy.