Tesla Recalls Thousands Of Cybertrucks Over Accelerator Pedal Flaw An OTA Can't Fix

Tesla has issued a recall for the Cybertruck owing to an accelerator pedal issue that potentially affects over 3,800 units of the electric truck. According to a notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the "accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim," which can cause unintended acceleration and lead to a crash.

This isn't the first time we're hearing of Cybertruck's accelerator pedal issue. Earlier this month, members of the CybertruckOwnersClub reported that Tesla was delaying delivery of the Cybertruck to some owners due to an accelerator recall mandate. Another buyer on the forum shared an image of a message from Tesla informing them about a shift in the delivery schedule without offering any explanation for the same.

However, multiple posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, have detailed the accelerator pedal issue. The @WholeMarsBlog account, which frequently posts updates about Elon Musk and his business endeavors, recently shared that Cybertruck deliveries had been put on hold for at least a week to fix the problem. And since it's a hardware flaw, a software patch isn't going to fix it.

According to the NHTSA's log, Tesla first received a complaint regarding the accelerator pedal performance late in March, and a few days later, the company's team confirmed it using the affected car's data logs. Just over a week later, after getting more complaints and assessing visual media, Tesla internally decided on a recall strategy.