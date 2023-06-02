The Three-Row Volkswagen ID. Buzz Interior Is Retro-Futuristic Done Right

The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz has officially made its North American debut in Huntington Beach, California, the place where the hippie counterculture began and where the ID. Buzz's non-electric predecessor, the VW Type 2 Bus or Kombi, became a cultural icon. VW has fully embraced the retro trend with its newest ID. Buzz, a three-row all-electric minivan resplendent with enough throwback vibes to deliver inter-generational driving fun.

"The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for our electric future," said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America. "With its launch, the Bus will again become our brand hero in America."

All US-bound VW ID. Buzzes will feature a longer wheelbase, a more potent 282 horsepower rear-mounted electric motor, and a larger 91 kWh battery that delivers up to 275 miles of range, better than its Euro-spec siblings. Moreover, a 320-horsepower AWD version with dual electric motors is waiting in the wings.

The ID. Buzz is brimming with vintage design cues like the large VW logo, the shorter overhangs, and the available two-tone paint. However, the retro-futuristic interior is a masterpiece with its minimalist design and tech-laden architecture.