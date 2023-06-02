The Three-Row Volkswagen ID. Buzz Interior Is Retro-Futuristic Done Right
The all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz has officially made its North American debut in Huntington Beach, California, the place where the hippie counterculture began and where the ID. Buzz's non-electric predecessor, the VW Type 2 Bus or Kombi, became a cultural icon. VW has fully embraced the retro trend with its newest ID. Buzz, a three-row all-electric minivan resplendent with enough throwback vibes to deliver inter-generational driving fun.
"The zero-direct emission ID. Buzz is the spiritual reincarnation of the Microbus, reimagined for our electric future," said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America. "With its launch, the Bus will again become our brand hero in America."
All US-bound VW ID. Buzzes will feature a longer wheelbase, a more potent 282 horsepower rear-mounted electric motor, and a larger 91 kWh battery that delivers up to 275 miles of range, better than its Euro-spec siblings. Moreover, a 320-horsepower AWD version with dual electric motors is waiting in the wings.
The ID. Buzz is brimming with vintage design cues like the large VW logo, the shorter overhangs, and the available two-tone paint. However, the retro-futuristic interior is a masterpiece with its minimalist design and tech-laden architecture.
VW ID. Buzz: Vintage interior, modern equipment
The VW ID. Buzz has all the expected touches to make retro van lovers teary-eyed with nostalgia. There are two power-sliding side doors and power-operated sliding windows, a neat touch that infuses retro styling with modern-day usability. In addition, it has a power liftgate that activates by air-kicking under the rear bumper and a proximity key with illuminated door handles.
Meanwhile, the dashboard is resplendent in wood, and there are three color choices for the upholstery consisting of perforated leatherette seats and color-themed piping. The standard equipment includes 12-way power front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 30-color ambient lighting, and a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity.
Passenger comfort reigns supreme in the VW ID. Buzz. The higher seating position is typical of most SUVs, and the 60:40 second-row seats can fold down to reveal more room to carry more oversized cargo. VW has yet to divulge the numbers, but Euro-spec short wheelbase ID. Buzzes offer 39.5 cubic feet of storage space with the third-row seats in the upright position. Folding the second-row chairs increases that to 78 cubic feet (2,205 liters).
The VW ID. Buzz will arrive at US dealerships in 2024. The German automaker promises to reveal the pricing closer to release.