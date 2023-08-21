Could A Brat Or Baja Revival Do For Subaru What Maverick Did For Ford?

Ford's tiny Maverick pickup truck has proven remarkably popular. How popular exactly? Last year, the ordering process for 2023 models had to be shut down less than one week after opening because the entire year's supply was sold out. Korean automaker Hyundai also makes a competing truck called the Santa Cruz which sells well, too, though not quite the success of the Maverick.

What does this prove? That buyers don't need a 7,000 pound, 500 horsepower behemoth of a truck to take the family camping or make runs to the home improvement store. That's especially true as nationwide gas prices are within striking distance of $4 per gallon on average, underscoring the importance of good fuel economy.

Ditto for auto loan interest rates, which recently exceeded 7% for both 60 month and 72 month terms for the first time since 2008, according to the Federal Reserve. In fact, 17% of Americans are now saddled with a car payment that exceeds $1,000 per month.

Conspicuously absent from the tiny truck market that's owned by Ford and Hyundai is Subaru — a brand which knows a thing or two about developing truck-like vehicles based on its lineup of cars. The Subaru Baja from the mid-2000s was eerily similar to the latest crop of mini trucks, perhaps even ahead of its time.

Before there was the Baja though, there was the Subaru BRAT, a vehicle which circumvented American taxes on imported trucks in a way that some considered genius — while others thought it was just plain weird and/or dangerous.