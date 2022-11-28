2023 Subaru Outback Review: Rugged All-Rounder Keeps On Keepin' On

While I hesitate to call any Subaru attractive, there's something to be said for the Outback's butch aesthetic. Its 8.7 inches of ground clearance give it a commanding stance without being as tall as a traditional midsize SUV. For 2023, the Outback has a larger grille flanked by redesigned headlights and some reshaped plastic cladding. It's a look that's purposeful, not pretty. And hey, if you prefer the look of its predecessor, there's good news: The extra-aggro Outback Wilderness retains the old model's design for 2023.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

The Outback continues to be offered in a range of trim levels, riding on either 17- or 18-inch wheels depending on the model. Subaru still offers the Outback Onyx Edition with all its blacked-out exterior trim, and the aforementioned Wilderness heads into 2023 with its awesome gold accents, 9.5 inches of ground clearance and all-terrain tires.

Pricing for the 2023 Subaru Outback starts at $29,620 including $1,225 for delivery, and reaches as high as $43,520 for a fully loaded Touring XT. The model tested here is a high-zoot Touring with the less-powerful, naturally aspirated engine, coming in at $41,070. If you're gonna shell out for the top trim, do yourself a favor and spend the extra bucks for the upgraded engine.