Subaru confirms starting prices for 2022 Outback and Legacy

Subaru of America has announced pricing for the 2022 Outback and Legacy sedan. For 2022, one of the notable additions to the Outback line is the more rugged Subaru Wilderness trim. Subaru says that both the Outback and the Legacy gain new standard features for 2022 while maintaining their competitive pricing. Both models will be available at Subaru dealerships in the summer.

For 2022, all Outback trim levels now receive LED fog lights standard. Subaru says the fog lights will improve nighttime visibility. Both Outback and Legacy Premium trims now feature rear ventilation in the center console for improved climate control in the rear of the cabin. Legacy Sport has received several upgrades, including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Premium trims also get a power moonroof and reverse automatic braking. For 2022, the Outback comes in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Wilderness, Limited XT, and Touring XT trim levels. The Base version starts at $26,945, representing a $150 price increase compared to 2021. Premium starts at $29,145, Onyx Edition XT starts at $35,145, and the new Wilderness trim starts at $36,995. Outback Limited starts at $33,595 with Limited XT starting at $37,995, and Touring starting at $37,495. Touring XT starts at $39,945 and is the top of the Outback line.

Legacy comes in six trim levels, including Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT. Pricing starts at $22,995, representing a $100 increase from 2021. Legacy Premium starts at $25,245, Legacy Sport starts at $28,790, legacy Limited starts at $29,945, and Legacy Limited XT starts at $34,495. The top-of-the-line is the Legacy Touring XT starting at $36,195. Numerous options are available for both models that can drive the price up higher than the starting numbers. None of the prices include the $1125 destination and delivery charge.