2023 Ford Maverick Vs 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz: The Best Budget Truck For You

No discussion of these two trucks would be complete without addressing price and at least in theory, the Maverick wins with a much lower price range of $24,995 for the very basic XL trim to $39,945 for the top level Lariat Tremor Off-Road. Most buyers will likely opt for the combination of price and features offered by the midrange XLT at $27,910.

The Santa Cruz ranges from $27,985 for the entry-level SE to $42,405 for the luxe Limited model. Note that in order to nab the desirable turbocharged engine, a trim level of "Night" or higher must be selected, bringing the price of entry up to $39,545 for buyers that want a peppier driving experience.

After purchase, Hyundai is also willing to stand by its product longer than Ford, with a five year or 60,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 10 year powertrain warranty, whereas Ford provides three years or 36,000 miles comprehensive and five years of powertrain coverage, respectively. Hyundai also offers complementary maintenance for the first three years or 36,000 miles of ownership.

In a nutshell, the Hyundai has a nicer interior, longer warranty, and is overall more like a crossover SUV with a truck bed grafted onto the back. On the downside, it's more expensive than its rival, particularly if you can't tolerate the anemic base engine. That said, the Maverick has long wait times for acquisition and unscrupulous dealers and private-party resellers are attaching premiums to the popular truck for those that want one sooner and are willing to pay for the privilege, whereas the Santa Cruz is available immediately without fanfare.