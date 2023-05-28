The Classic Mini-Truck We Wish Ford Would Bring Back

If you've ever had a feeling that the current crop of small trucks just aren't that small anymore, you're certainly not wrong. Take the perennial favorite Toyota Tacoma, for example. The smallest version you can buy in 2023 is more than 36 inches longer than its 1990s counterpart.

Ford recently proved that a market for smaller trucks exists with its wildly successful Maverick, which sold so briskly that Ford prematurely stopped taking orders due to excess demand. However, one could nitpick that the Maverick is still on the fussy side for fulfilling basic truck needs. Plus, it's only available as a four-door crew cab with a cargo bed that's a mere 54 inches long.

Back in the early 1970s, Ford had a truly utilitarian compact pickup on its hands with the Courier, which was little more than a Mazda B-series truck with a different grill and headlights. This relationship gave Ford a 7% ownership stake in the Japanese automaker, which would grow to a controlling interest of 33.4% during the 1990s.