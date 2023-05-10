2024 Ford Ranger Revealed, And It's All About America

Ford's new midsize pickup is finally ready to take North America seriously. The arrival of the 2024 Ford Ranger isn't the first time that U.S. drivers have been able to buy the truck. However, with the current generation designed with the rest of the world in mind first, this new model was heavily influenced by demands in the automaker's home country. That goes for style and performance, of course, but most of all in practicality.

The Ranger has been "the F-150 of the world," Juan De Pena, chief engineer for the new truck, says. Unsurprisingly, it has cherry-picked a fair number of features from its full-size sibling as a result. That includes a 2024 Ranger Raptor version, already launched in Europe, and now available in the U.S. for the first time, but also more technology as pickups continue to push into the mainstream.

It definitely looks the part. Ford C-clamp headlamps pick up on F-150 and Maverick cues, with the new Ranger spreading 2-inches wider than its predecessor. More muscular wheel arches — with either contrasting or body-color moldings as standard — and either 17" or 18" wheels help with visual heft, as does Ford's decision to push the front wheels forward slightly.

It's not over-detailed, though what is there generally serves a practical purpose, as well as an aesthetic one; like the functional fender vents, which help pull hot air from the engine compartment. Customers, Ford says, wanted a tougher-looking, more dominant, and better-stanced truck.