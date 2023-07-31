The Reason Ford Can't Keep Up With The Demand For The 2023 Maverick Hybrid

The Maverick Hybrid delivers 42 MPG around town and 33 MPG on the highway, topping all other gasoline-powered pickups in America for efficiency. Until recently, the hybrid version was also available at no extra cost to Maverick buyers, so its popularity is hardly surprising. In a late-2022 communication to its network of dealerships, Ford disclosed that 73% of Maverick orders were for hybrids, but the automaker was only capable of producing 35% of all Mavericks as hybrids. Although a battery supply chain constraint hasn't specifically been cited by Ford, it's hard not to apply that reasoning considering that non-hybrid models are being delivered to their new owners several months quicker than hybrids.

For the 2024 model year, the pricing structure has changed and the Hybrid is now an extra cost $1,500 option across most trim levels except Lariat, where it's available at no charge. This could easily be viewed as an attempt to redirect some would-be hybrid buyers into trucks with traditional all-gasoline propulsion. Finally, one potential drawback to the Maverick hybrid is that it's still not available in all-wheel drive which could be a deal killer for those living in snowy climates or with an inclination to take the little truck off-road.