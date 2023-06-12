2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: Picking The Right Size Pickup

Size may not be everything, but it's hard to square rationality like that with America's lingering taste for bigger, angrier-looking pickup trucks. There's no denying the appeal of a flexible vehicle, a workhorse as undaunted by a Home Depot run as it is at dropping the kids off at school. All the same, judging by the number of unladen pickups on the road, a lot of the time we're paying the gas and size penalty for our occasional moments of practicality.

Viewed through that lens, smaller trucks like the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz feel like an obvious solution. No, it may not have the payload rating of an F-150 or Silverado, but neither does it have the thirsty V8 nor the outlandish proportions. If your primary concern is toting something outsized or messy once in a while, and living with comfort the rest of the time, Hyundai's option is compelling.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

2023 Santa Cruz pricing kicks off at just $25,700 (plus $1,295 destination) for the base SE trim. At the other end of the scale, a top-tier Santa Cruz Limited like the one you see here is from $40,320.