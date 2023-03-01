How Much A Subraru Brat Is Worth Today Might Surprise You
Compact trucks are slowly returning to the marketplace, with vehicles like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick surging in popularity. The latter can't even stay in stock long enough for Ford to keep up with production. Subaru is not a name most people associate with trucks, as the current lineup doesn't feature a truck unless you intend to get creative with a circular saw and a Crosstrek.
However, the brand's historical lineup is not completely devoid of trucks and truck-like vehicles. From the 2003 to 2006 model years, Subaru offered the Baja: from the front, it looked a lot like an Outback or Legacy, and from the back it looked a lot like an Outback or Legacy that had a bite taken out of it. Interestingly, it was the first ever Subaru designed by Subaru in America. Despite the vehicle's less-than-conventional appearance, the Baja has its own cult following, and Subaru fans are quite loyal.
In the late 1970s, Subaru produced another compact truck, the Subaru BRAT. BRAT was actually an acronym that stood for "Bi-drive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter." Much like its Baja spiritual successor, the BRAT has a dedicated fanbase; former President Ronald Reagan was even a BRAT fan. You might be taken aback at how much a well-sorted out BRAT will cost you today.
Subaru's 'fun in the sun' cult classic
The BRAT was made from 1978 to 1987, and followed much of the same design cues from other Subaru models from the era. It was boxy, small, and came equipped with an all-wheel drive system that, with the push of a button, diverted power to both ends of the vehicle.
Where the BRAT broke from standard design convention was the fact it was a pickup with rear-facing seats in the bed on some models. It's also worthy of note that the BRAT wasn't even marketed as a "truck," according to Subaru. It was called a "fun in the sun" vehicle that just happened to have a bed like a truck.
For value, a BRAT in good shape is worth around $11,300, according to Hagerty. Auction results from sites like Bring a Trailer can vary a bit, ranging from $8,700 to $20,000 for recent auctions. The most expensive BRAT on the site, a 1978 model year with only 2,500 miles on the clock, sold for a staggering $46,198 back in 2018. That's a lot of money for a "fun in the sun" vehicle, and within the ballpark of a brand new full-size truck today. But it still might be easier to buy than a new Ford Maverick at this point.