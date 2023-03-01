How Much A Subraru Brat Is Worth Today Might Surprise You

Compact trucks are slowly returning to the marketplace, with vehicles like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick surging in popularity. The latter can't even stay in stock long enough for Ford to keep up with production. Subaru is not a name most people associate with trucks, as the current lineup doesn't feature a truck unless you intend to get creative with a circular saw and a Crosstrek.

However, the brand's historical lineup is not completely devoid of trucks and truck-like vehicles. From the 2003 to 2006 model years, Subaru offered the Baja: from the front, it looked a lot like an Outback or Legacy, and from the back it looked a lot like an Outback or Legacy that had a bite taken out of it. Interestingly, it was the first ever Subaru designed by Subaru in America. Despite the vehicle's less-than-conventional appearance, the Baja has its own cult following, and Subaru fans are quite loyal.

In the late 1970s, Subaru produced another compact truck, the Subaru BRAT. BRAT was actually an acronym that stood for "Bi-drive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter." Much like its Baja spiritual successor, the BRAT has a dedicated fanbase; former President Ronald Reagan was even a BRAT fan. You might be taken aback at how much a well-sorted out BRAT will cost you today.