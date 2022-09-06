The Coolest Cars That Presidents Loved To Drive

American presidential limousines are somewhat legendary, at least the latest models. They are also some of the most instantly recognizable cars in the world. Much has been written about the current presidential ride, known as The Beast, as well as its predecessors. Once presidents are inaugurated, they no longer drive and Secret Service protection extended once they leave office continues to keep them out of the driver's seat. But this does not mean all presidents have an aversion to driving.

The presidents' lives before being elected are diverse, with previous careers of our leaders including Army general, peanut farmer, actor, and of course, various elected offices. From a few years into the twentieth century, all the presidents owned personal cars before entering office, and the cars are just as diverse as the leaders themselves. There is no single thread that could be passed through these autos, except that they were all American-built save for one on a California ranch. Many of them owned luxury vehicles and some owned sports cars. Several presidents drove rather mundane cars, such as Nixon, who proudly proclaimed he drove an Oldsmobile in an attempt to connect with the regular guy. Since delivering details about boring Oldsmobiles would not make for an interesting read, here are the coolest cars that presidents drove in ascending order of cool.