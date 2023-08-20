The 5 Strangest Subarus That Made It To Market

When one considers Japanese automakers, the big three consisting of Honda, Nissan, and Toyota immediately spring to mind. However, what about plucky Subaru? Nowadays, they're a regular fixture on the roads of snowy locales like the northeast, where their signature all-wheel drive is a huge asset. For decades, however, the car-making arm of Fuji Heavy Industries struggled to find its identity.

First imported to the U.S. in 1968 with the aid of entrepreneur Malcom Bricklin of Bricklin SV-1 and Yugo fame — which might explain some of the weirdness — Subaru's inaugural vehicle to arrive on U.S. shores was the 360, a tiny rear-engined Kei car that may have been appropriate for urban Japan, but was considered a deathtrap on America's freeways due to lacking safety standards.

From there, we got pickup trucks with seats in the cargo bed, sports cars that were shaped like a doorstop, and wagons with gaudy retro styling grafted onto the front. Subaru has since redeemed themselves with hot hatches like the WRX STI, and immensely versatile crossovers such as the Outback, but let's take a walk down memory lane to revisit some of the brand's less mainstream endeavors.

[Featured image by Tennen-Gas via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]