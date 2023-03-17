Why The Cost Of Maintenance Could Be A Total Dealbreaker If You Want A Lotus Esprit

If you wanted something ever so slightly more exotic than your standard local grocery store car show fare, then there are a few things you should be aware of. Brands like Lotus carry a certain allure to classic car fans and appearances in the James Bond franchise may invigorate some appetites for the classic British brand. Owning a car like a Lotus Esprit, which appeared in "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "For Your Eyes Only," may fit the bill. But when it comes to maintenance — and, perhaps most importantly, cost — does an Esprit have a license to kill your wallet?

Classic car ownership can be a rewarding experience, provided it's done with a fair amount of forethought and your commitment to the hobby can have as much of an impact on your enjoyment as your choice of car. For example, if you buy an old Ford truck with a 300 cubic inch inline-six, it can double as a hardware store truck if the need arises in addition to its classic Americana appeal. The inline-six will run practically forever provided you keep up with maintenance and it can be an enjoyable, not to mention useful, truck. Similarly, any car powered by a Chevy small-block isn't "maintenance free" (no car is), but the engine is fairly reliable under strain and the availability of aftermarket parts makes it a relatively inexpensive choice for a classic car, compared to something like the Lotus.