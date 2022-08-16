The BMW Z3 Is An Affordable Bond Car

When it comes to cars featured in the "James Bond" franchise, there's nothing more iconic than the Aston Martin DB5 featured in classic movies like "Goldfinger" or the most recent Bond movie, "No Time to Die." It's elegant, stylish, and equipped with Gatling guns behind the headlights. It's really all you could ever ask for in a spy car.

However, the DB5 is quite expensive. If you want the actual car featured in the films, you'd have to shell out an estimated $2 million according to CNBC. Just about every Aston Martin is sure to give most Bond fans some sticker shock. However, owning a Bond car is not completely outside the realm of possibility for the more budget-minded movie fan.

In 1995, the movie "Goldeneye" was released with Pierce Brosnan starring as the secret agent James Bond. In the movie, Bond's associate Q introduces Bond to his tricked-out car — in this case, a BMW Z3. It's equipped with all manner of spy gadgets, including missiles, radar, a parachute, and a self-destruct feature. The BMW is only used very briefly in the movie and "Goldeneye" is better remembered today as a fantastic Nintendo 64 game.