11 Classic Japanese Kei Cars That Are Actually Affordable Today

The kei car class was created by the Japanese government after WWII as a way of incentivizing people to buy cars, and they're strictly governed by size and displacement limits. The earliest kei cars were limited to engines with no more than 150cc, but the classification gradually expanded over time, and today's cars can pack powerplants up to 660cc. Over the years, these pint-sized cars have earned themselves a cult following in many places outside of Japan, and recently, they've become increasingly popular in the U.S. That means there's a surprisingly large range of classic kei cars on the used market if you know where to look.

There are miniature kei versions of everything from pickup trucks to sports cars, and as long as they're over 25 years old, Americans are able to import them under the 25-year rule. Every car here can be found for $25,000 or less, with the cheapest of the bunch available for less than $10,000 if you're willing to wait for the right listing.