Why A Classic VW Beetle Makes For A Great First Car

First-time car buyers wouldn't usually think of the classic VW Beetle as an affordable, reliable, and cheap-to-maintain daily driver. But since the evolving trends have made everything retro pleasing to the palates, classic cars are making a comeback. We're not just talking about vintage-inspired new vehicles like the Ford Bronco, Nissan Z, or longstanding Mini Cooper.

Now that used car prices are posting record-breaking declines, it has never been a better time to get a classic VW Beetle, whether as a first car or a worthy addition to any auto collection. With that in mind, the Beetle's affordable price makes it a prime target for budget-conscious car shoppers.

For example, Classic Cars has a mint and extremely low-mileage Beetle for a whopping $290,000, but you can find a decent model for under $7,000. Considering the average monthly payment for a new car soared to a record-breaking $777 in early 2023 — nearly double the figure from 2019 — Bloomberg is not kidding when it said that exorbitant new car prices have made them unattainable for typical middle-class buyers.