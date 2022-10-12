The 12 Easiest Cars To Mod, Ranked

The idea of picking up a car as a project to modify and customize with personal flourishes is a goal of many, especially those with mechanical aptitude. Despite the amount of work and hard physical labor involved, completing jobs on a project car can be quite gratifying and enjoyable. Project cars require a commitment of both time and money, and no two projects are alike. Furthermore, custom cars can go in many directions and the work can be done to attain a variety of differing goals. Some people just want their car to go fast. Some want a car that looks great. Others want both. Depending on what is envisioned for the final outcome, upgrades can range from modest improvements to total restoration.

Of course, the first part of a project car is to obtain the car itself. Buying the right car is usually the most expensive part of the build, but not always. Full restorations and customizations are exceedingly expensive, especially if you are not doing the work yourself. Therefore, picking a car that can be upgraded to your liking without becoming an overwhelming and never-ending project is key. Obscure models without large fanbases can be tough to source parts or upgrade kits for, and will likely encounter too many roadblocks for all but the most experienced technicians. Finding something for which there are ample parts and plenty of information should be a prime consideration. Therefore, ranked in order of decreasing difficulty, we present a dozen of the easiest cars to mod.