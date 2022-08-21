The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle

From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.

The onset of World War II ceased Volkswagen's production of these vehicles for civilians, and instead, the manufacturing facility focused on making military vehicles. It was only after the war ended that the company — then under British supervision – started making cars for everyday people and not for the army. Volkswagen rebranded the car as the Type 1 and, later on, as the Beetle to distance itself from its Nazi roots. By 1955, Volkswagen had produced 1 million of the Type 1 model.

There were several reasons why the Beetle generated so much buzz. The car had a distinct round shape and a clever marketing strategy that employed catchy slogans like "Live below your means" and "It's ugly, but it gets you there" to position it as a different kind of car for drivers. During the 1960s, it became a popular symbol of the hippie era which was prevalent in the United States at the time, as noted by VW.