12 Awesome Cars Finally Legal To Import In 2023

At one time in American history, you could import pretty much any car you wanted. However, when regulations changed in the '70s and '80s that made imports more expensive, gray market conversions of foreign brands could often be imported for significantly less money. Eventually, there came a point when Americans were buying so many custom-modified Mercedes-Benz models that the manufacturer — worried about preserving the integrity of their brand — joined other interested parties in lobbying Congress to create a restriction on imported cars. Thus, the 25-year rule came to be in 1988 with the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act.

Today, dozens of foreign cars are off the table for American drivers, including many desirable and unique models, including special editions and high-performance upgrades. Later, with the help of Bill Gates, a Show or Display exemption was carved out for low-production cars of particular interest, which allowed Gates to import and drive his Porsche 959 legally — although it was still limited to 2,500 road miles per year.

Despite these regulations, more foreign car models become eligible for unrestricted importation every year. Most of them are mundane and typical cars with no particularly desirable traits, but some are quite the opposite, including coveted supercars that have long existed as forbidden fruit for American car enthusiasts. Here is a look at 12 awesome cars that are finally legal to import in 2023.