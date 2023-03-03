This Was The First Mitsubishi Lancer Evo To Be Brought To America

Though it might not need an introduction to its many fans, the Lancer Evolution, commonly referred to as just "Evo," is a sports sedan that was manufactured by Mitsubishi from 1992 until 2016. The Evo was heavily inspired by the brand's long history of rally car racing and featured a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, coupled to an all-wheel drive system.

The Mitsubishi Evo was a dream car for multiple generations of gearheads, somehow always managing to stay in the limelight. When it wasn't taking home rally trophies, it was starring in films such as "2 Fast 2 Furious" and "The Fast and the Furious: Toyko Drift," not to mention the "Gran Turismo" series of games for Sony Playstation.

But for approximately a decade, the Evo was a forbidden fruit for American drivers. That's because the Evo was originally intended for the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) only. By the late-1990s, worldwide demand became overwhelming and Mitsubishi acquiesced by exporting a limited number of Evos to the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe.

However, sneaking an Evo into the United States was a complete impossibility because of the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act, which banned the importation of cars that failed to meet strict federal safety and emissions standards.